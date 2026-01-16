Salford RLFC boss Mike Grady and Oldham coach Alan Kilshaw both sent their best wishes to the supporter that required medical treatment during the first half of Friday night’s clash between the pair.

Chosen as opening clash of the new Championship season, Friday night’s game at the CorpArq Stadium also marked the first-ever game for the new Salford phoenix club and attracted a crowd of around 5,000 spectators.

Oldham ended up 44-0 winners, but what had been a night of celebration at the outset soon turned to one of concern as the game had to be halted 32 minutes in due to a medical emergency in the crowd.

That delay lasted just under half-an-hour, with the medical teams of both clubs and the paramedics present rushing to the aid of the supporter in need of assistance.

Soon after the game got back underway and the supporter had left the ground, Salford confirmed via social media that the person affected had been transferred to hospital by an ambulance.

And post-match, the supporter was the forefront of both clubs’ minds.

Salford and Oldham coaches send well wishes to supporter following medical emergency

When speaking to the media, both Salford head coach Grady and Oldham assistant Kilshaw were quick to send their well wishes on.

Grady said: “I didn’t want to see that, it was awful, so my best wishes go out to the supporter.

“Hopefully we’ll never see that again.

They (the match officials) just let me know what was going on, but in a situation like that, everything was just with the supporter and rugby is obviously secondary.”

Kilshaw joined Oldham from fellow Championship outfit Keighley Cougars during the off-season, and is leading the Roughyeds alongside Director of Rugby Mike Ford following the departure of former head coach Sean Long.

He added: “There was a long stoppage and it was an Oldham supporter (that required medical treatment).

“We all send them our best wishes.”