Championship club Oldham are at the centre of growing issues after their chairman was BANNED from their own stadium.

The Roughyeds, who have emerged as one of the big-hitters outside of Super League in recent years, are dealing with a number of problems at present, headlined by the fact Bill Quinn has been told he is not welcome at the stadium following a breakdown in relationship with key figures at Oldham Athletic, who they share Boundary Park with. He is thought to have been banned from the ground for 12 months.

That has resulted in the club moving its Challenge Cup game with Orrell St James to Bower Fold in Stalybridge. The club released a statement on social media stating Boundary Park was ‘unavailable’, despite the fact Oldham Athletic do not have a game at the stadium until January 31st. Sources have also told Love Rugby League that local community club Waterhead Warriors were offered the opportunity to play their Challenge Cup game with Rochdale Hornets at the ground this weekend, despite Oldham’s claims the ground wasn’t available.

Furthermore, sources have come forward alleging that medical bills have not been paid by the club, while others have received letters stating that pension payments have not been paid either.

Love Rugby League approached Oldham RLFC for comment, but they declined to comment. Oldham Atheltic did not reply to a request for comment.

Since the takeover in 2023, the Roughyeds have risen through the ranks, winning the now defunct League 1 competition in 2024 before finishing fourth in the Championship last year, losing in the play-offs to Halifax Panthers.

They are expected to be one of the Championship’s top teams this year, with Oldham and London Broncos widely tipped to be the competition’s top two by the end of the season.

However, recent developments are causing issues behind the scenes.