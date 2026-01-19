Alan Kilshaw lifts lid on surprise Keighley exit as Oldham’s new coaching structure explained

Alan Kilshaw says the opportunity offered to him by Oldham was one he ‘couldn’t turn down’, but admits he understands the frustration felt by former club Keighley Cougars having left them on the eve of a new season.

43-year-old Kilshaw took charge as Keighley‘s head coach midway through last season and led them to a run of six wins in their last ten games of the campaign.

The Cougars finished second-bottom of League 1, but had undergone somewhat of an overhaul, and were building for 2026 with Kilshaw at the helm.

But on January 6, 12 days out from Keighley’s first game of the new season, Kilshaw departed to take on a role as an assistant coach at Oldham.

The Roughyeds and Keighley compete in the same division this term, with the Cougars moving up into the Championship as a result of League 1 being scrapped and merged with the second tier.

‘I wasn’t chasing this opportunity, but it was just something I couldn’t turn down’

Oldham, whose squad is littered with former Super League men, won their first game of the campaign on Friday night, beating new phoenix club Salford RLFC 44-0 at the CorpArq Stadium.

Speaking to the media post-match, Kilshaw opened up on his late off-season switch, saying: “I was planning training for one team and I wasn’t chasing this opportunity, but it was just something I couldn’t turn down.

“I had a few conversations with them (Oldham), it was difficult because I’d been into Keighley and had a rebuild. We’d brought some young lads in and sold them a journey, so it was a bit hypocritical for me to then step out.

“But I think I left them in a good place. Danny Burton was my assistant and he’s in charge of them now.

“We had an opposed session with Oldham, I spoke to Bill (Quinn, owner) and Mike (Ford, Director of Rugby) after that, and just seeing the quality of the players, it was something I couldn’t turn down.

“People have tried to say it’s because of the location because Oldham is nearer to Warrington, but it wouldn’t matter if it was in Timbuktu or on the moon, it was just too good of an opportunity.

“I feel really settled even though I’ve only been in a few weeks, it’s a different quality of player, and that’s no disrespect to any of my former clubs.

“I’m not doing as much coaching, it’s about facilitating learning. I’m looking forward to this season.”

Oldham’s new coaching structure explained

With the 2026 campaign now underway, Oldham remain without an official head coach having seen former boss Sean Long depart just after the end of last season.

The Roughyeds host community club Orrell St James in the Challenge Cup Second Round on Sunday, and clearing up the club’s structure, Kilshaw said: “Mike (Ford)’s the Director of Rugby and maybe like a first-team coach, if you like.

“I’m in charge of the attack and planning training sessions as well.

“We’ve got Callum Irving, who’s really good analytically, and there’s also Martin Elswood, who’s an ex-player doing some stuff with us looking after the defence.

“Andrew Dixon is the Strength and Conditioning Coach, and he’s done a really good job of getting them (the players) fit. It’s a collaborative effort.

“The dynamic’s good, I think we’re well across things. They (Oldham) started pre-season and identified that they needed someone, and thankfully that person was me.”