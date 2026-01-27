Leeds Rhinos already have a significant amount of salary cap space to go to the market with for 2027 – and that amount has just increased further with Cameron Smith securing a move to Wakefield Trinity.

Smith will switch across West Yorkshire and swap the Rhinos for Trinity on a long-term deal, leaving Leeds needing to secure a possible replacement for a hugely influential member of Brad Arthur’s squad.

While a relegation in squad number this season suggests a less important role, there is almost no doubting that Smith will be a part of Leeds’ 17 most weeks. That means they have a big job trying to source a replacement. Here’s where they could turn – with a few options..

Promote from within

History has shown us that this is a route Leeds have not been afraid to take in recent years. And the Rhinos have a hugely talented crop of young stars waiting in the wings to come through.

That includes a couple who could be the long-term replacement for Smith in their 2027 squad. The most likely candidate? Presley Cassell. The youngster made a huge impact last season when breaking into the first-team picture, and looks set for a more prominent role this season, too.

Expect him to be a leading contender to take Smith’s spot in the Leeds squad next year – with Keenan Palasia also set to be a more prominent fixture at 13.

But if Leeds do go to the market, there are options..

Owen Trout?

Arguably one of the biggest transfer stories right now surrounds Owen Trout. He looked certain to sign a new deal with Leigh Leopards but revealed to Love Rugby League this week that the deal remains unsigned – and more importantly, he has Super League interest for 2027 too.

Trout made his professional debut for the Rhinos in 2019 and came through the system there – and he would be an ideal fit for their squad moving forward given his versatility across the pack.

If Leeds wanted to make a move for someone, there are few better than Trout on the open market.

The NRL

Of course, Leeds are in a very handy position when it comes to the overseas quota – with the Rhinos having space available in the immediate term, and potentially more come the end of the season, too.

The likes of Brodie Croft and Jeremiah Mata’utia are off-contract, so it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that Leeds could go into the NRL.

It’s worked with the likes of Cooper Jenkins and Keenan Palasia, after all.