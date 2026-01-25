Wakefield Trinity land deal for Leeds Rhinos forward

Wakefield Trinity have secured a deal to sign Leeds Rhinos forward Cameron Smith, Love Rugby League can reveal.

Smith, who is enjoying his testimonial year with his boyhood club, is off-contract at the end of the year and Wakefield have moved to secure his services ahead of the 2027 season.

Daryl Powell is a big fan of the loose forward and has prompted in Wakefield tabling a multi-year contract which the 27-year-old has agreed to once his contract at Headingley expires.

Smith made his debut for the Rhinos in 2016 and barring short loan spells at Bradford Bulls and Featherstone Rovers, he has spent the entirety of his career at the club, making 168 appearances in the process. He was named captain in 2023.

But his time at the club is now coming to an end. Ahead of the new season he lost the number 13 jersey that he has held for three seasons and also lost the captaincy too.

It came after playing just 12 games last season, with ankle and back injuries disrupting his campaign.

He will now have one final season at Headingley before moving to Wakefield, becoming their first signing ahead of the 2027 campaign.

Smith, a proven ball-playing loose forward, fits the style of play Powell is keen to play. Trinity do have options in that role, with new recruit Jazz Tevaga and stalwart Jay Pitts both contracted for next season.

As for Leeds, it is another departure from their squad at the end of the season, with Harry Newman and James McDonnell already confirmed to be leaving for the NRL with Perth Bears at the conclusion of the season.

Their departures open up significant salary cap space, and there is scope for more flexibility with the likes of Ryan Hall and Kallum Watkins off-contract at the end of the year.

As it stands, the Rhinos have not made any signings for next season but appear set to make additions given the departures already confirmed.