Willie Peters is interested in becoming the next head coach of the England team, the Hull KR boss has personally confirmed.

Candidates are starting to publicly declare their interest in succeeding Shaun Wane and leading the national side for this autumn’s Rugby League World Cup in Australia, after the Rugby Football League decided to part company with the former Wigan boss.

Brad Arthur has already admitted he would be keen to have a conversation with the governing body about the role if he could combine it with his duties at Leeds Rhinos.

And Peters, who led the Robins to an unprecedented and historic treble last year, has now gone public and insisted he wants to speak to the RFL, too.

He said after Rovers’ 34-6 defeat to Wakefield on Sunday: “I don’t know where it’s at or what their process is but I’ve got some interest in it.. My priority right here and right now is with this team. But if something opens up there, I’d like to have a conversation.”

Peters admitted it was a ‘prestigious’ role to potentially lead England and he would not be able to say no if the opportunity arose, but insisted he want to hold detailed conversations about the prospect of the job before making any decision.

“I’ll certainly have a conversation that is for sure. I’d be interested in having a conversation and seeing where it goes from there,” he added.

“When the process starts I want to listen first and find out a lot more, but the appealing part, of course it is a prestigious job for any coach. Whether you are a young coach or an experienced coach it is a job most people would want and I am no different.