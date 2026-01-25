Wigan Warriors will travel to Rochdale Hornets in the Third Round of this year’s Challenge Cup, after all the professional sides came through their ties with amateur opposition without any real upsets.

The Hornets have arguably the glamour tie of the next round, and the privilege of hosting the cup’s most successful side after Rochdale defeated Waterhead Warriors 60-6 to confirm a showdown with Matt Peet’s side.

Workington Town are another who will host a Super League heavyweight in Round Three, after they came past amateur side Blackbrook, winning 28-6 to set up a tie with Paul Rowley’s side.

Widnes Vikings had far less trouble in navigating past Thatto Heath, as they won 76-0 in front of a sell-out crowd of over 1,000 fans to set up a clash with Leeds Rhinos in the next round.

Local rivals Batley Bulldogs and Dewsbury Rams both won with identical scores to move into Round Three, too. The Bulldogs defeated Hunslet ARLFC 32-10 while the Rams beat West Hull by the same scoreline to get into the next stage of the competition.

London Broncos will face Bradford Bulls in what could be the standout tie of the whole round, after Jason Demetriou’s side hammered Wests Warriors 86-0 to set up a mouthwatering clash with the Bulls, where an upset could be on the cards.

The most closely-contested game of the day was in South Yorkshire, as Newcastle Thunder pushed Doncaster all the way before Richard Horne’s side won 24-22 to set up a tie with Castleford Tigers.

Challenge Cup results – Sunday January 25

Thatto Heath Crusaders 0-76 Widnes Vikings

Waterhead Warriors 6-60 Rochdale Hornets

Batley Bulldogs 32-10 Hunslet ARLFC

Blackbrook 6-28 Workington Town

Dewsbury Rams 32-10 West Hull

London Broncos 86-0 Wests Warriors

North Wales Crusaders 110-0 Bedford Tigers

Doncaster 24-22 Newcastle Thunder

Halifax Panthers 88-0 London Chargers

Mirfield 4-58 Goole Vikings

Oldham 58-0 Orrell St James

Midlands Hurricanes – Aberavon Fighting Irish (5pm)

Challenge Cup Round Three Draw