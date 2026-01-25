Jarrod O’Connor is staying with Leeds Rhinos in 2027 and beyond, Love Rugby League can confirm.

The hooker’s contract at AMT Headingley expires at the end of this season, at a time when the 24-year-old has emerged as Leeds’ premiere choice at nine and one of the standout hookers in Super League.

His form since Brad Arthur’s arrival at Leeds has been outstanding, leading to possible interest from elsewhere. There were suggestions that NRL clubs were potentially looking at O’Connor as a viable transfer option for 2027.

But he now looks set to remain at Leeds after agreeing a contract extension that will ensure his future remains with the Rhinos beyond this season, Love Rugby League can reveal.

O’Connor has decided to commit to the Rhinos at a time when some of his team-mates are leaving, with both Harry Newman and James McDonnell heading to the NRL to join Perth Bears next season.

He admitted last week that he felt his own future was close to being resolved.

“I think it’ll probably get sorted in the next week or so,” he said. “I’m looking to get that done as quickly as possible so I can focus all my attention on playing this season.

“It should be all sorted by the start of the season so it’s all out of the way and I can get ready to play.”

Leeds’ attention will now turn to their other high-profile players who are coming off-contract at the end of the season. They include long-serving forward Cameron Smith, whose testimonial match against Bradford Bulls took place yesterday.

Veteran duo Kallum Watkins and Ryan Hall are both off-contract later this year, too. However, Arthur has already hinted that Watkins may well continue for another season, while Hall has also refused to rule out playing on into an incredible 21st professional season.

But one crucial piece of business has been finalised, with O’Connor’s future resolved and locked in long-term.