Brad Arthur has confirmed that he has an interest in becoming the next head coach of England.

The Rugby Football League has started the process of looking for a new head coach after Shaun Wane left the position last week.

Love Rugby League exclusively revealed that Arthur was interested in the role earlier this week, with the position set to become a part-time role ahead of the Rugby League World Cup later this year.

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters has been strongly linked with the role after guiding the Robins to a historic treble last season, while Brian McDermott is another name that has been rumoured to be interested.

Speaking after the Rhinos’ 46-16 win over Bradford Bulls at AMT Headingley on Saturday, Arthur admitted that he had an interest in being involved.

“I don’t know where it’s at or what their process is but I’ve got some interest in it,” he said in his post-match press conference. “My priority right here and right now is with this team. But if something opens up there, I’d like to have a conversation.”

He added: “I wouldn’t consider it if it did. My number one priority is Leeds Rhinos and this team. I haven’t thought too much about it. Who knows where it will take us but I’ve only got interest in being a head coach.”

Arthur previously coached Parramatta Eels for a decade in the NRL and took them to the Grand Final in 2022. He took over at Leeds in 2024 and in his first full season in charge took them to the play-offs for the first time in three seasons.

Brodie Croft scored a hat-trick as the Rhinos beat Bradford, with Ash Handley scoring twice. Ethan O’Neill, Cameron Smith and Presley Cassell also crossed.