The NRL has resisted the temptation to radically alter the way kick-offs are approached in 2025 following a suggestion they could change a key part of the game to reduce serious head collisions.

Reports last month suggested that any kick-off which went all the way into the opposition’s 20-metre line would result in the team kicking off being penalised.

The team catching the ball would receive a seven-tackle set, with the hope that it would encourage more teams to kick shorter. That would essentially reduce the collision speed between players from the kick-off, and potentially reducing the amount of serious head contact seen from kick-offs.

However, new reports have confirmed that NRL clubs have resisted that temptation to introduce the alteration. NRL chief executives met with the competition chiefs on Wednesday, but head of football Graham Annesley insisted to them that there would not be any new changes to the kick-off rule.

High-profile individuals including Sydney Roosters forward Lindsay Collins and St George centre Moses Suli were both the centre of attention in 2024 after being knocked out from kick-offs.

However, the NRL look as though they are set to hold firm and keep one of rugby league’s most intense parts of the game intact the way it has been for years moving forward into 2025.

The non-change comes in the same week as rugby league clubs in England agreed to hold back on proposed changes to lowering the tackle height in the sport.

Super League, among other competitions, has seen a significant decrease in concussive events throughout 2024 since making its own high-profile, controversial changes to tackle laws.

And now, further changes which were pencilled in for 2025 have been postponed after clubs agreed on Wednesday at a meeting of the Rugby Football League’s Council.