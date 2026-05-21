NRL lay out key steps to Super League for deal to be struck

The proposed NRL-Super League partnership is a step closer to being agreed, following talks between Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) and Rugby Football League (RFL) officials last week.

RFL chair Nigel Wood and Rugby League Commercial’s Rhodri Jones flew to Australia last week to hold crunch meetings with NRL CEO Andrew Abdo, in the latest round of talks between the two parties.

This follows Abdo’s visit to the UK last month, where he held initial discussions with English officials in Hull.

NRL-Super League partnership takes big step forward following latest round of talks

And now, according to reports from the Daily Telegraph, it seems these talks have helped further the process of a partnership along, with the outlet reporting the English contingent now have a clear understanding of what it will take to get a deal over the line.

Furthermore, the initial report suggests it is now up to Wood and Jones to speak to Super League clubs and owners to get them on board.

It is also understood that officials from both parties are confident that a deal can be done, but nothing is guaranteed as of yet.

‘This is a consideration for the sport overall’

While no official deal is on the table as of yet, this is potentially the closest a deal has come to being struck after months of speculation, with Abdo previously confirming the talks back in April were just to gauge whether an opportunity was there.

“It’s always good to have meetings, great to do that,” he told Love Rugby League. “I’ve learned a lot and I understand the dynamics.

“This is a consideration for the sport overall. It’s not just about Super League, it’s about how to make rugby league strong and vibrant again. It’s about pathways, participation. It’s a whole range of things which will unfold over the coming weeks and months.

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“I’ve really enjoyed the opportunity to listen and to learn and engage with different stakeholders, which is really important.

“It’s not about an offer yet. It’s about whether or not there’s an opportunity to do something together in a formal partnership. Sure, we can bring some capital investment but there’s quite a few things that need to occur still for that to happen on both sides.

“We’ve got stakeholders on our side and our board has been really clear around what’s required and our clubs will want to make sure this is something that’s going to create value for the sport overall.”

There is still some work to be done over a deal, particularly with Wood and Jones now set for talks with both clubs and owners, but it is another step in the right direction over a possible partnership deal.

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