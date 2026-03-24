Nigel Wood has officially been appointed as the Chair of the Rugby Football League (RFL) on a permanent basis having seen the decision given the go ahead at Tuesday’s Council meeting.

Last month, the RFL Nominations Committee put forward their suggested candidates for various roles within the game’s hierarchy.

Among those was the permanent appointment of Wood, who has held the role on an interim basis since last June, when he returned to the RFL following a controversial previous stint.

On Tuesday in Salford, the RFL Council met, and among the items on their agenda was a vote on the suggestions made by the Nominations Committee.

The Council members voted in favour of their proposals, with Wood appointed as Chair and four Independent Non-Executive Directors drafted in.

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Nigel Wood sees permanent RFL appointment confirmed as Salford decision made

Of those four Independent Non-Executive Directors, Dermot Power and Lord Jonathan Caine will serve for a four-year period.

Sara Symington meanwhile has been handed the role on a three-year basis, with Emma Rosewarne’s position running until until March 2028.

Wood will serve as the RFL Chair until March 2027, though there is the option for his contract to be extended by a further 12 months should it be seen fit.

He said: “I am honoured and grateful that members have voted for me to Chair the RFL Board as we undertake important work in our bid to grow the sport.

“There is much to be enthused about as Super League celebrates its 30th birthday and we continue to implement the important findings of our Strategic Review.

“With the rest of the Board also now confirmed, I’m looking forward to working together with all of rugby league’s stakeholders as we formulate a strategic plan of delivery and change.”

Elsewhere, a press release from the RFL confirmed that the Council had voted to admit new phoenix club Salford RLFC, with the Articles of Association amended accordingly.