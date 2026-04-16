NRL CEO Andrew Abdo has insisted there are still plenty of hurdles to clear before investment into Super League can be approved.

Abdo is in the United Kingdom this week to meet with the Rugby Football League and RL Commercial as talks over investment into the British game from Australian powerbrokers continue.

It has been speculated that a deal is potentially close – but Abdo has told Love Rugby League that it will be ‘weeks’ before anything is finalised at the absolute earliest.

He warned they will need to convince those in Australia – including the NRL clubs – that a deal to invest in Super League is right for the sport: but Abdo insists it is the right move.

Abdo said: “It’s always good to have meetings, great to do that. I’ve learned a lot and I understand the dynamics. This is a consideration for the sport overall. It’s not just about Super League, it’s about how to make rugby league strong and vibrant again. It’s about pathways, participation. It’s a whole range of things which will unfold over the coming weeks and months.”

When asked where the process was in terms of making an offer, Abdo said: “I’ve really enjoyed the opportunity to listen and to learn and engage with different stakeholders, which is really important.

“It’s not about an offer yet. It’s about whether or not there’s an opportunity to do something together in a formal partnership. Sure, we can bring some capital investment but there’s quite a few things that need to occur still for that to happen on both sides.

“We’ve got stakeholders on our side and our board has been really clear around what’s required and our clubs will want to make sure this is something that’s going to create value for the sport overall.

“There’s a lot of exchanging information and we need to convince our stakeholders, our board and our clubs that there’s value for the game here. Not just at the elite level but at all the way down. That will require us developing a business case and engaging with everyone’ the Government, Sport England and potential broadcasters.”

Love Rugby League will publish a full Q&A with Abdo on Friday morning – which includes Abdo reiterating that any successful deal hinges on a change of governance.