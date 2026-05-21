The Rugby Football League have confirmed that the 1895 Cup Final will take place on Bank Holiday Monday in August – as part of a new-look charity round organised by the governing body.

The 2026 Rugby League Cares Charity Round will start on Thursday August 27 in a rematch of this month’s Challenge Cup final, when Hull KR travel to Wigan Warriors.

Over the course of the Bank Holiday weekend, a full round of Super League fixtures will be staged which will give fans at all matches the opportunity to support the newly-renamed Seriously Injured Players Fund, which was previously known as the Rugby League Benevolent Fund.

There is also a round of Championship fixtures on that weekend but perhaps most notably of all, the governing body has finally revealed when the final of the 1895 Cup will take place: though not where.

It will be staged on Monday August 31 at an as-yet undisclosed venue. Wakefield Trinity’s DIY Kitchens Stadium had been mooted as a possible location.

But it will be a standalone fixture on the Monday, that much has now been confirmed.

London Broncos or Midlands Hurricanes will be in the final, with the pair meeting in one of the semi-finals. The other final four showdown sees Widnes Vikings take on Rochdale Hornets.

“We are delighted to confirm a sport-wide Charity Round across the August Bank Holiday weekend, which represents the very best of the Rugby League community coming together for a greater purpose,” RL Commercial CEO Rhodri Jones said.

“Sport has the power to inspire, unite and support people through difficult times, and this initiative will help shine a light on the vital assistance the Seriously Injured Players Fund delivers to athletes who are in recovery and rebuilding their lives.

“We hope this round not only raises important funds, but also gives fans and clubs the opportunity to celebrate Foundation Day which is of course a very important day for the sport. On behalf of everyone involved, we’re honoured to support such an important cause.”