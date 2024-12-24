NRL club snap up prolific award-winning Olympic Sevens star tipped to be ‘real asset’

St George Illawarra Dragons have announced the signing of award-winning Olympic Sevens star Nathan Lawson for 2025.

Sydney-born Lawson, who hails from the Sutherland Shire, has featured for Australia’s Sevens side in 25 different tournaments.

That tally includes the last two Olympics – in Tokyo and Paris – as well as the 2022 Rugby World Cup, scoring 69 tries in the process.

The Newington College junior also donned a shirt in union – the full 15-a-side version – for New South Wales Rugby Union outfit Southern Districts between 2019 and 2020.

Lawson – who will turn 26 in January – was crowned Australian Rugby Sevens Player of the Year, and also claimed a spot in the World Rugby Sevens team of the year.

With 25 tries to his name in the 2023/24 campaign, he now joins St George‘s supplementary list for 2025 with a view to earning a top 30 deal.

Having featured as a flanker, at centre and in the number eight role in union, he will be utilised as and out and out winger by the NRL side.

The Dragons announced his signing earlier this week, with head coach Shane Flanagan lauding their new recruit.

He said: “Nathan is a terrific athlete.

“He is coming to us at the end of an outstanding season, which he finished off with the Australian Rugby Sevens player of the year award and a spot in the World Rugby Sevens team of the year.

“He’s a big, fast, powerful winger with good instincts. He’ll adjust to rugby league in no time and, once he does, he’ll be a real asset to us.”

