Super League-linked NRL veteran Anthony Milford lands new club for 2025

NRL veteran Anthony Milford, who had again been linked with a move to Super League this off-season, has instead joined Queensland Cup outfit Souths Logan Magpies for 2025.

Milford has spent the last two seasons with the Dolphins, featuring 13 times at first-grade level, though just two of those games came in 2024.

He could well have been plying his trade in Super League in 2024, with a move to Leigh Leopards all but done before a family situation meant the playmaker needed to remain in Australia.

Having turned 30 in July, the veteran’s senior appearance tally sits at 219 having donned a shirt in the NRL for Canberra Raiders, Brisbane Broncos and Newcastle Knights prior to the Dolphins.

Speaking to LoveRugbyLeague during Samoa’s Test Series against England this autumn, he admitted interest in a Super League switch while revealing he had a contract offer on the table from the Dolphins.

Neither of those deals have become reality though, with Milford instead returning to the club it all started at for him.

Now a 14-time Samoa international, as well as a two-time Queensland representative in State of Origin, Milford’s signing was announced by the Magpies on Christmas Eve.

In the club’s press release, head coach Karmichael Hunt said: “We’re very lucky to have someone of Anthony’s calibre sign with us here at the Magpies.

“Having him in and amongst some of our younger players will be invaluable to my squad. His journey is not too dissimilar from mine and how I transitioned my career in 2021.

“I’m looking forward to mentoring him over the next couple of years.”

Auckland-born Milford has played in two World Cups, but is no stranger to rugby league at second-grade level with 21 appearances to his name across the New South Wales Cup and Queensland Cup, scoring eight tries in the process.

Having penned his deal with the Magpies, he said: “It’s a full circle moment for me. Right now, I believe this decision feels right for my little family and I.

“I’m grateful for Wayne (Bennett) and the Dolphins for the past two years and I wish Woolfy (Kristian Woolf) and the boys nothing but the best for season ’25.

“I’m excited to play under Karmichael (Hunt) and I can’t wait to get to work with the team.”

