Super League clubs on red alert as heavily linked forward sees 2025 NRL deal collapse

Super League clubs have once again been put on red alert, with Matt Lodge’s move to St George Illawarra Dragons collapsing, according to reports Down Under.

Lodge, who departed Manly Sea Eagles at the end of the 2024 campaign, has been heavily linked with a move to Super League throughout this off-season.

Earlier this week, Australian journalist Michael Chammas – a senior sports reports for both The Sydney Morning Herald and Nine News – reported that Lodge had secured a deal to remain in the NRL next term though with the Dragons.

But on Sunday, Chammas issued a fresh update via X, delivering the news that Lodge is now back on the open market after his move to St George fell through.

According to Chammas, Lodge passed a medical with the club on Friday and had been offered a train and trial deal worth $1200 (Australian Dollars, circa £611) a week. The prop though wants a top 30 contract, so couldn’t agree terms.

Now 29, Lodge has spent his entire career to date in the NRL – donning a shirt for Wests Tigers, Brisbane Broncos, New Zealand Warriors and Sydney Roosters as well as Manly.

Amassing 121 first-grade appearances in the process, including nine last year as Manly finished 7th and reached the semi-finals, the Sydney native also represented Australia and New South Wales at youth level.

He could well head to Super League for the first time this year though, unless an opportunity he deems fit comes up Down Under.