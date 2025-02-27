St George Illawarra Dragons prop Michael Molo is the latest player to have been offered to Super League clubs, Love Rugby League has learned.

Molo is under contract at the Dragons for the rest of this season but has emerged as a possible recruitment option for the immediate term for any club capable of crafting space on their overseas quota, after his management contacted Super League clubs about his potential availability.

The 28-year-old made his debut in the NRL at the start of the 2022 campaign with the Dragons, and has gone on to make over 30 appearances in the competition. He is a part of their top 30 for the 2025 season.

However, after playing 19 times in 2023, Molo was restricted to just four appearances for the Dragons last year, leaving him on the fringes of their starting 17 and in pursuit of regular game-time.

And Super League clubs have been told that Molo is open to a possible move to Super League should the right club materialise.

That could be for next season, but it could be earlier if any club were able to find cap space. The issue is that, a fortnight into the new season, many clubs are completely full on the quota.

Huddersfield Giants and Wigan Warriors do have space, and Hull FC secured dispensation to replace Ligi Sao. However, they are closing on a deal to sign Liam Knight.

Leeds Rhinos also secured similar dispensation after Maika Sivo’s season-ending injury – but they acted swiftly to sign Ethan Clark-Wood. Leigh Leopards have been linked with the possible departure of Ben Nakubuwai: but should they secure salary cap space, they would likely look elsewhere in their squad to use the quota spot.

But Molo is open to Super League should the chance emerge. And top-flight clubs have been informed that an exit from the Dragons could be possible.