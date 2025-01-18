St Helens CEO Mike Rush has reportedly turned down the chance to relocate to Australia and take up a prominent role with an NRL club.

Rush is one of Super League’s longest-serving – and most successful – CEOs. He has presided over the Saints‘ golden era of success, in which they won four consecutive Super League titles and a World Club Challenge to establish themselves as the game’s dominant club side for a period.

That success has not gone unnoticed in Australia, with several clubs believed to be admirers of Rush.

But Rush has ‘opted against pursuing the job’ following talks which have been described as ‘well advanced’ by leading publication the Daily Telegraph.

They have now suggested that Rush will instead remain with the Saints going into the 2025 campaign as they look to re-establish themselves in Super League’s upper echelons.

Rush has been with St Helens for years, and has held a variety of roles within the club – including on their coaching staff. He was also interim head coach for a brief period during the mid-2010s.

But he has been CEO of the club for well over a decade now, and is incredibly well thought of within the sport and at the Saints – so his decision to turn down a move to the NRL represents a major boost for the club. The Dragons’ hunt for a new chief executive, meanwhile, will continue.

And the Saints’ plans for the 2025 season will remain unchanged, with Rush a vital cog of their machine as they look to bounce back after a disappointing campaign last year.

