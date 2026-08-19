Wakefield Trinity have landed a double boost before Friday’s transfer deadline with both Zac Lipowicz and Emre Guler joining for the run-in: but Lipowicz has already confirmed his next move.

Trinity have strengthened their squad going into the Super League play-offs with two new signings. Lipowicz has joined from Catalans Dragons after their season effectively ended several weeks ago, with the forward penning a deal for the remainder of the 2026 season.

And Guler looks set to link up with Wakefield earlier than expected, with the St George forward signing an early deal after his release from the Dragons.

It is two pieces of significant business for Wakefield, who are looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats.

Lipowicz’s next club confirmed

But Lipowicz will only be having a short-lived stint with Wakefield, it has emerged.

Reports from Australia have suggested that Lipowicz will return to the NRL in 2027 after agreeing a deal to join the Perth Bears ahead of their first season in the competition.

That means there is no chance of Wakefield extending Lipowicz’s contract into next year as things stand, with the forward having already made his mind up about a move back to the NRL to sign with the Bears.

Regardless, he will be a major boost for Trinity for the run-in, after the departure of Seth Nikotemo and injuries to the likes of Jay Pits and Isaiah Vagana. Wakefield are waiting to discover how bad Vagana’s injury will be after he left the field during last weekend’s defeat to St Helens.

Lipowicz is expected to come straight into the mix for Friday’s huge trip to face Wigan Warriors.

Guler heading for Wakefield early

Meanwhile, Code Sports have confirmed that Guler has been given an immediate release from the Dragons ahead of joining Wakefield as expected in 2027.

Instead, the towering forward will be available with immediate effect after signing a contract to play for Wakefield for the remainder of this season as well.

That is a significant piece of business given how high-profile an acquisition Guler is. He is understood to be on his way to the UK to link up with his new club already.

However, Friday will likely come too soon for him to feature for his new club, but he will sign before the transfer deadline meaning Wakefield have yet another option in the front row.

His arrival will likely mean Mike McMeeken will get an extended run in the back row, having impressed there in recent weeks.

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