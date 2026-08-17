Wakefield Trinity will be without forward Jazz Tevaga for Friday night’s huge trip to Wigan Warriors after he was given another suspension by the Rugby Football League.

Tevaga’s previous disciplinary record in 2026 has gone against him again, with the forward landing a Grade A charge that only carries one penalty point, but is enough to trigger another suspension.

Tevaga was charged with Grade A Late Contact on Passer in Trinity’s defeat to St Helens on Saturday afternoon, landing him in hot water with the Match Review Panel again.

That one point takes his total to 6.25; enough to once again land him with a suspension. It is a crucial blow for Trinity, who know they may well have to win at Wigan on Friday night to keep their hopes of a top two finish well and truly alive.

Leigh forward suspended

Tevaga is not the only player banned this week, either – with Jack Hughes set to miss Leigh’s clash with Bradford Bulls on Friday night.

Hughes has been charged with the same offence, Grade A Late Contact on Passer, earning him a one-match suspension too.

Hughes’ Leigh team-mate Edwin Ipape has been charged twice for incidents in the win at Leeds last Thursday, with Grade A and B Late Contact on Passer charges added to his record. However, it is not enough to earn him a suspension.

Leigh’s Andy Badrock has also been charged for the hip drop on Harry Newman which earned him a sin-bin, with a Grade C Dangerous Contact sanction handed down to the centre. He is now on 5.75 points, one charge away from a ban.

Wakefield forward Caleb Hamlin-Uele has been charged with Grade A Head Contact, as has Saints centre Nene Macdonald from the same game. Both players are still some way short of triggering a one-match ban.

And soon-to-be retiring Catalans captain Ben Garcia has been charged with Grade B Dangerous Contact following the defeat to Hull KR last weekend.

Super League charges from Round 23