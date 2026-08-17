Round 23 of the Super League season was a mixed one on the attendance front, with some positives and some negatives across the whole group of fixtures.

As is usually the case, the likes of Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC led the way with strong numbers – but there were disappointments elsewhere as other crowds begin to fade as the end of the season approaches.

Here’s how all seven games fared across the weekend..

Hull KR 28-10 Catalans Dragons: TBC

As is tradition, the defending Super League champions haven’t declared their home crowd – but we can be fairly sure in assuming it’s somewhere in the 11,000 region given what Craven Park holds these days. It’s going to be full from now until the end of the season as Hull KR go in pursuit of back-to-back league titles!

Leeds Rhinos 16-20 Leigh Leopards: 15,019

The biggest crowd of the weekend, unsurprisingly, came at AMT Headingley on Thursday evening. There was a shock on the scoreboard as the Super League leaders came unstuck against Leigh Leopards in a thrilling game, with over 15,000 at Leeds again to see it happen.

Warrington Wolves 30-10 York Knights: 9,015

The Wire’s crowd was decent enough, but undoubtedly below their seasonal average of around 10,000. That figure probably wasn’t helped by a smaller-than-usual travelling support from York, as well as the fact it was a Thursday night.

Hull FC 14-18 Castleford Tigers: 12,030

The second largest crowd of the weekend came at the home of another club who are as reliable as they come for attendances, Hull FC.

The result was disappointing again as this time they lost at home to Castleford Tigers, but the Black and Whites’ support remained as loyal as ever. They deserve so much better in comparison to what has been served up on the pitch this year; few fanbases are as unwaveringly loyal as Hull’s.

Wakefield Trinity 16-46 St Helens: 8,597

It was another big crowd for Wakefield, whose average continues to rise throughout 2026. They are on an upward trajectory off the field, of that there is no doubt. However, there may be some uncertainty about their direction of travel on the field – with a second consecutive defeat dealing a major blow to their hopes of finishing in the top two come the play-offs.

Bradford Bulls 6-34 Wigan Warriors: 7,561

The Bulls started the season with a real splash on the attendance front.. but things have dipped a little bit as the season has gone on, in truth.

A Saturday evening game against one of the biggest clubs in Super League would have drawn a big crowd, you would have assumed – but just over 7,500 were at Odsal Stadium to see Wigan run out convincing winners against the Bulls. That said, Bradford’s crowds have, on the whole, been a success in their first year back in Super League; they should grow again in 2027.

Toulouse 10-26 Huddersfield Giants: 3,070

We finish with the lowest crowd of the weekend, and one of the lowest of the season. Just over 3,000 people were in Toulouse to see Huddersfield win a fourth consecutive game and move off the bottom of Super League in the process with a great win over Sylvain Houles’ side.