London Broncos launched a sensational move to sign dual-code rugby superstar Israel Folau – but he has rejected the opportunity to return to Europe and will instead retire.

Folau reportedly was pursuing a return to the NRL earlier this year, with Wests Tigers believed to be in talks over a move to bring him back to the code where his career started.

However, that never came to fruition, despite a very public playing out of the saga, leaving Folau in rugby limbo.

But it has now emerged that the Broncos were another club who made a move to try and bring him back to rugby league – but they too look to have failed in their mission.

Folau spurns London move

The Broncos have made no secret of their desire to bring in high-end, world-class talent should they return to Super League in 2027, with the club publicly stating they want to compete at the top of the competition.

Folau would definitely fit that bracket, and he would bring with him a significant profile too – albeit a controversial one.

Nine have suggested that London did make an offer to sign Folau, but he has decided against taking it up. Instead of now returning to rugby league, Folau will retire altogether from professional sport.

Any move for the 37-year-old would have been headline grabbing to say the least, and another sign of how London are aiming to become a force in the game.

It would have also likely split opinion given the controversy Folau courted the last time he was playing in Europe with Catalans Dragons.

London preparing for 2027

Folau would have been London’s biggest signing yet. They have already agreed deals for the likes of Warrington Wolves duo Toby King and Joe Philbin, who will move to the Broncos irrespective of the division they are playing in next season.

Of course, London still hope that division will be Super League, as they push to get as strong an IMG gradings score as possible come the end of the year.

They will face a nervous wait to discover if they have done enough to make the cut, but they are undertaking a serious recruitment drive to try and show they will be able to compete if they are promoted.

The Broncos are understood to have some major signings from the NRL lined up if they are ultimately promoted – and Folau would have been one such example of their ambition.

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