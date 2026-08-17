It’s been another bruising weekend for some Super League teams after Round 23 of the campaign.

Here’s the latest injury round-up as the business end of the year approaches – with a number of teams in play-off contention picking up potentially significant knocks that could hamper them at precisely the wrong time..

Hull KR

Rovers have two big injury issues to contend with going into the final weeks of the season. They have lost forward Jordan Dezaria for around six weeks after he underwent foot surgery last week. That makes him a doubt for the play-offs, and almost certainly rules him out of the rest of the regular season too.

Meanwhile, Tyrone May was withdrawn with an injury that Willie Peters did not go into detail about post-match on Thursday night – but he has been named in their squad for Tuesday night’s game against Warrington Wolves.

Wakefield Trinity

They were arguably the big losers of the weekend on the results front – and it’s also looking pretty bleak for Wakefield when it comes to injuries, too.

England inernational Tom Johnstone was a notable omission from the team that lost to St Helens on Saturday afternoon; it was later confirmed he will face a scan on Monday to determine the severity of the knee problem that ruled him out. It does not sound great.

Meanwhile, Josh Rourke left the field on Saturday with a knee issue of his own, and Isaiah Vagana came off with a dislocated shoulder. It’s a game that has left Wakefield counting the cost of possible serious injuries at precisely the wrong time of the year.

St Helens

It was one of his best displays in a St Helens shirt, ironically against his former club, but winger Lewis Murphy is now also a worry for the Saints moving forward.

He limped off with a lower leg injury during the win over Wakefield Trinity on Saturday afternoon, and the Saints will have to check to see how Murphy fares amidst fears of another lay-off for a player who has battled with injury issues since joining the club.

Bradford Bulls

Kurt Haggerty’s side almost came through unscathed against Wigan Warriors on Saturday – but it all went wrong late on.

Phoenix Steinwede has failed a HIA that will rule him out against Leigh Leopards this weekend. Meanwhile, forward Ryan Sutton suffered a thumb injury that the Bulls will hope is not serious given his importance to the team. Luke Hooley also came off with a knee problem, as the Bulls’ injury issues continue to plague them once again.