The business end of the season in Super League is upon us – meaning that there are bound to be some disciplinary decisions in the next few weeks that could be absolutely huge.

Every charge, and every ban, will mean more than it did earlier in the season – and after Round 23 of the season, there are some big names who will likely be sweating over a suspension.

Here are the players we think could be in trouble this week..

Jack Hughes

We’ve got a Leigh triple whammy this week after an incident-packed win at Headingley on Thursday night for the Leopards. The first man who might be in danger is forward Jack Hughes, who appeared to catch Kallum Watkins without the ball in the first half of that game.

It was penalised on the field, which means it’s got a strong chance of landing him with a charge too..

Edwin Ipape

One player Leigh really won’t want to lose is hooker Edwin Ipape. He, as is often the case, was flying into tackles like a proverbial missile on Thursday evening – but he definitely got one wrong when he hit Brodie Croft late and without the ball. The Papua New Guinea star could be in some trouble..

Andy Badrock

..as could centre Andy Badrock. He was shown a yellow card for an apparent hip drop tackle on Leeds winger Harry Newman during the second half at Headingley on Thursday evening. Leigh coach Adrian Lam appeared to accept the punishment was fair post-match before insisting he didn’t think it warranted further action. However, the MRP will have a big decision to make.

Joe Batchelor

Onto Friday, and we spotted an incident that could leave Hull FC forward Joe Batchelor sweating somewhat. Harvey Barron looked as though he’d scored a long-range try in the first half their defeat to Castleford before the play was pulled back when Batchelor hit Daejarn Asi without the ball.

Batchelor has been one of Hull’s standout players this season; they really will not want to lose him, even for just one game.

Jackson Hastings

The St Helens captain was in the thick of the action for multiple reasons on Saturday afternoon in the win at Wakefield Trinity.

However, in the closing stages of that victory at the DIY Kitchens Stadium, Hastings was penalised for going high on Jayden Myers. It was challenged by Hastings and the Saints, but it was an unsuccessful challenge – meaning there is every possibility it will be looked at closely by the MRP on Monday..