Sydney Roosters legend Daniel Tupou looks set to remain in the NRL in 2027 – after it emerged he had ‘no real desire’ to move to Super League.

As is often the case with reports from Australia, there is now seemingly a complete reversal on earlier speculation about Tupou’s future.

It had previously been suggested that Tupou, who has spent his whole career with the Roosters, was potentially open to making the move to England in 2027 if there was a temptation of a two-year deal on the table.

Daniel Tupou to spurn Super League

In contrast, the Roosters appeared ready to offer him a one-year deal at most, with no guarantees of an extension of any kind. That had seemingly left the Super League door ajar.

But now, those rumours have been stopped emphatically in their tracks.

The Sydney Morning Herald have suggested that Tupou is now a ‘real chance’ of extending his time Down Under into an incredible 16th consecutive season with the Roosters.

Furthermore, it has been suggested that the winger has ‘no real desire’ to make the move to England, which would fly directly in the face of prior reports suggesting that he was open to the switch.

A number of clubs had been alerted to Tupou’s possible availability and the prospect of him potentially making the move to Super League going into next season.

But they now look set to be disappointed, with Tupou extending him time in the NRL and now moving ever closer to a staggering record held by a Sydney Roosters icon.

Tupou set for Sydney Roosters record

Any new deal for Tupou would now give him the chance of setting the all-time Sydney Roosters record when it comes to making the most appearances for the NRL side.

That is currently held by another player who finished his career in Super League, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves. Prior to making the move to Hull KR in 2025, Waerea-Hargreaves made a whopping 313 appearances for the Roosters.

Tupou is currently sat on 302 meaning that a one-year extension would give him more than enough time to go past Waerea-Hargreaves and finish at the top of the charts by the end of his own career.