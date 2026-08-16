Tyrell Sloan has cast doubt over his Castleford Tigers future after admitting he ‘didn’t want’ to head to Super League and leave St George-Illawarra Dragons.

Sloan has agreed to join the Tigers next season, with the club already announcing his arrival ahead of the 2027 season.

That said, there has been some doubt surrounding his future due to the uncertainty around head coach Ryan Carr, who is currently suspended. Carr worked closely with Sloan at St George Illawarra Dragons and was a factor in securing his signature for next year.

Sloan has been in superb form recently and has scored eight tries in his last eight games for the Dragons, which included a crucial score in their victory over Wests Tigers this weekend as they secured back-to-back wins.

He was interviewed by Nine following the game and seemed to put his move to the Tigers under further scrutiny, admitting it wasn’t his ideal scenario.

“It’s something I didn’t want to do,” he said. “But unfortunately that’s how the footy world works and the decision was made a few months ago and there’s a bit in the background going on with Carry over there.

“It’s a tough decision to leave home but I’m looking forward to it, particularly with having Cookie over there too.”

His comments came after rugby league immortal Andrew Johns said Sloan should not be heading to Super League at this stage of his career, with Sloan still only 24.

“I can’t believe he’s going to the Super League, he’s too good a player to be leaving the NRL at this age,” Johns said.

“Eight games, eight tries. He has absolutely top-end speed. He’s been bouncing around at fullback and wing but I think left wing’s his spot. There’s a real player in Tyrell Sloan, I think he’s found his spot.”

When asked by Johns if he could still stay in the NRL, Sloan addded: “I’d love to”.

“I’m not too sure what’s going on in the background, I haven’t heard much about what’s going on with the coaching staff over there. I’m just taking it week by week here and really enjoying my footy for the first time in a while.”