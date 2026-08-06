Super League firmly enters the business end of the season this weekend, with Round 22 of the season featuring some games with major ramifications attached to them.

Whether it’s the showdown for top spot or the race to make the play-offs, almost every game has something significant in play with six rounds to go.

Here’s how we think the games will play out..

St Helens v Hull FC

Round 22 starts with a cracker; two teams badly struggling for form, who both need a win for different reasons.

The pressure is arguably higher on the Saints than it is Hull given what’s still at stake for the hosts – but we are backing them to rise to it on what will be a nerve-shredding evening. They should have enough: just.

Prediction: St Helens by 2

Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Game of the weekend is, without question, the big showdown in the battle for top spot: first versus second as Leeds Rhinos travel across West Yorkshire to face Wakefield Trinity.

Daryl Powell’s side have already beaten Leeds once at home this season. Can they do it again and go joint-top with just five games left? It’s the flip of a coin.. but we’re backing Wakey.

Prediction: Wakefield by 1

Leigh Leopards v York Knights

The second of three Friday games appears to be straightforward enough, on paper at least. Leigh will be in the mood to bounce back after losing to Wigan last week, and they’ll face a stiff challenge from an improving York team. However, the Leopards will be too strong at home. They win.

Prediction: Leigh by 12

Castleford Tigers v Hull KR

It looked like a routine game at the start of the week; Hull KR to inflict more woe on Castleford Tigers and Ryan Carr. But Carr will now not be in the dugout on Friday evening after a dramatic turn of events – will it galvanise Castleford’s players? Perhaps.. but not enough to pick up a win against a Rovers side who are starting to stir back into life.

Prediction: Hull KR by 16

Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons

Huddersfield will reveal their plans for 2027 and beyond on Saturday when they throw the doors of the Accu Stadium open free of charge. They’re also looking for three wins in a row too – and we think they’ll make it an afternoon to remember too, as they get past a Catalans side who are increasingly looking towards next year.

Prediction: Huddersfield by 6

Bradford Bulls v Warrington Wolves

Saturday evening sees Warrington head over the Pennines knowing they face what is, in reality, a must-win game against a Bradford side with little to play for. The Bulls are never short on effort, but they’re struggling with injuries. As such, we’re backing Sam Burgess to strike up a win on the ground where he broke through all those years ago.

Prediction: Warrington by 12

Wigan Warriors v Toulouse

Finally, it’s to the Brick – where Wigan host Toulouse on Saturday. We’ll keep it simple: we think this will be a handsome win for the Warriors.

Prediction: Wigan by 20