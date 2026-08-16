Leeds Rhinos were reportedly looking into a move to resurrect Tui Kamikamica’s rugby league career before ultimately deciding on a deal for North Queensland Cowboys prop Matt Lodge.

The Rhinos had been on the hunt for a new signing for the remainder of the 2026 season to bolster their pack ahead of the run-in to the Super League play-offs.

That ultimately took them to a deal for Lodge, after he was granted a release from the Cowboys for the rest of this season to take up a short-term deal with Leeds.

But he wasn’t the only NRL forward they considered.

Leeds pondered Tui Kamikamica move

That is because according to reports in Australia, the Rhinos were also looking at a move to get Kamikamica back on the field after a turbulent year for the Melbourne forward.

He has not played since March, after suffering a stroke at his home which was later discovered to be due to him having a hole in his heart.

Kamikamica has undergone both brain and heart surgery since then, and remains under contract with the Storm. However, Leeds were seriously looking at giving him an opportunity to get back onto the field, according to Code Sports.

But with that deal not happening, Kamikamica will now meet with the Storm this week to discuss the latest regarding his health. That will give the clearest idea yet about whether or not he will be able to return to the field.

The Fijian is hopeful of getting back on the field, and he will sit down with Melbourne to try and discover whether or not an NRL return is possible.

It remains to be seen whether Super League clubs would retain an interest for next year, dependent on the outcome of his meeting with the Storm.

Matt Lodge arriving this week

With Leeds instead opting for Lodge over Kamikamica, the Rhinos will now bring him into their squad this week with a view to him making his Super League debut next Sunday.

Lodge is due to arrive in England over the weekend and will get a full week of training under his belt before Brad Arthur determines whether or not he is ready to feature against York Knights.

Lodge will provide a timely boost for Leeds after last Thursday’s defeat to Leigh Leopards, which left the Rhinos top of Super League only on points difference.

The Rhinos head across Yorkshire for what is likely to be a full house at the LNER Community Stadium for their first ever Super League game away at York.