Bradford Bulls’ recruitment promise with next steps outlined

Kurt Haggerty insists more signings will arrive at Odsal next season after the club secured their fourth addition for 2027.

The Bulls signed James Bentley from Warrington Wolves this week, securing their latest former academy graduate after also securing Cam Scott and John Bateman for next year.

Bradford’s season is fizzling out and they suffered another defeat at the hands of Wigan on Saturday evening, their fifth straight defeat. That has left them at risk of ending the Super League season bottom after Huddersfield’s recent run of wins.

But Haggerty’s focus is on the Bulls and while ending this season strong is a focus, he confirmed more signings were due to arrive.

“I’m always really careful when I answer this, because there’s still games to play, Haggerty said. “We’ve got another big game at Leeds. There’s a lot of things happening off the field.

“Recruitment is getting better and bigger in every area of the club. We’re still on a journey this year. I want the boys who are with us for the rest of this year to enjoy the journey, because we’re a big part of the Bulls being back in the Super League.

“We need to celebrate that. Publicly, I don’t want to look forward too much.”

He continued: “I think the club’s done some incredible work getting the calibre of players off the line that we’ve managed to get in, and there will be more coming. But again, publicly, I don’t want to speak about too much, because I’ve still got a group that are scrapping every week and competing.”

On the performance, Haggerty said: “I thought we were better last week.

“That was the big thing for us that some areas needed to fix up. We did that tonight in regards to last week’s performance. Lots of effort. Application was good. We just didn’t have enough quality there to get it right.”