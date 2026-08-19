Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has refused to completely rule out the prospect of another new signing before Friday’s transfer deadline: but admitted it was now unlikely.

The Rhinos have strengthened their squad for the Super League run-in after signing North Queensland Cowboys prop Matt Lodge on a deal for the remainder of 2026.

But there is still the prospect of more business to be done as the deadline approaches at the end of this week.

Brad Arthur addresses Leeds’ transfer plans

Arthur had a wry grin when asked if there was a chance Leeds could complete any more signings – though he was more emphatic when insisting nobody will leave AMT Headingley before the deadline.

“You never know,” he smiled.

“(Ian) Bleasey is always looking. He’s on the scout. I doubt we’ll have anyone before Friday but you never know with Bleasey. We’re not letting anyone go. We’ve worked hard to get where we are and we’re going to work harder to stay here.”

The Rhinos head to York Knights this weekend knowing that they could well be down to second in the league by the time they kick off at the LNER Community Stadium.

They will be without Jack Bird, with Harry Newman returning to the centres – leaving a gap that needs to be filled on the left wing for Leeds.

Arthur said: “Jack Bird won’t play after his concussion. We don’t get anyone back from injury yet. We’ve got a couple that are getting closer, but it won’t be this week. Lodgey will be in the 17 off the bench somewhere. Harry and Ash will be our centres, we’ve got a couple of options on that left wing. Riley Lumb is in the mix as is Oscar Brown, he played reserves last week.”

Matt Lodge future update

The one big change this week will see Lodge make his debut after arriving in England at the start of this week. The prop will come off the bench for Arthur’s side at York.

Lodge’s future is already under the microscope after reports in Australia suggested he was courting interest from clubs in the NRL about a return for 2027, making any move to England short-lived.

But Arthur insisted that from his perspective, nothing has been decided yet and Lodge could still consider the prospect of playing in Super League next year – whether that be with Leeds or somewhere else.

Arthur said: “As far as I know he’s got nothing lined up. He just wants to get some good game-time and play well, and put himself in a position where he gives himself a couple of options. He might have a couple of NRL clubs but he just wants to play well, which makes me happy.

“He got here Sunday evening, had a bit of a look around and got to meet the boys for the first time today because we’ve had a couple days off. He’s had a feel for what we do well and what’s not acceptable in our team and he’s looking forward to getting out on the field.

“I’ve talked through his role and his game-time so he can plan for it but he’s excited to play and play well. The outcome is the main priority, I’m not really fussed what different peoples’ motivation is to play, and his motivation is to put himself in the ship window for a contract. Whether that’s here, in Super League somewhere else or in the NRL, I’m not really fussed.”

WATCH THE LRL PODCAST!