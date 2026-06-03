St Helens coach Paul Rowley is hopeful that Nene Macdonald will be available to return to action later this month – but there appears to be fresh doubt over Noah Stephens’ fitness.

Macdonald has only featured once for the Saints since the opening four rounds of the 2026 season. That was against York in Round 10, when he made a brief return from knee surgery before subsequently being stood down again.

Rowley confirmed at the time that the Saints were taking extra precaution with the Papua New Guinea international and he would only return again when fully fit.

Nene Macdonald closes in on return

And it appears that moment is looming large on the horizon. Macdonald is not fit enough to be in Rowley’s 21-man squad that will travel to Leeds Rhinos on Thursday evening, but he is making encouraging progress.

When asked about when he could be available to return, Rowley said: “A couple of weeks.

“I was just chatting to the medical staff and he’s definitely running on top of the ground again. It’s the first time I’ve seen him doing that for a while I’m getting excited seeing that.”

Rowley did add that he wouldn’t be rushed though, saying: “We want to make sure he’s right for his benefit and ours. It’s been a bit of a frustrating time for him.”

New Noah Stephens setback

Another notable absentee from the Saints 21 this week is prop Noah Stephens. He left the field and failed a HIA after a heavy collision during the defeat to Castleford Tigers a fortnight ago.

The break for the Challenge Cup final meant that Stephens would have been automatically cleared to feature this week, but he has suffered a shoulder problem as a result of the tackle in that game.

That, coupled with his second head knock in a short space of time, means the Saints now need to seek clearance for Stephens to return as and when he is fit.

Rowley said: “He needs head clearance but he’s struggling with nerve damage in his shoulder too. When that’s cleared up we’ll get him cleared by the head specialist. That’s as a result of the tackle.”

Jackson Hastings replacement

The Saints head across the Pennines without key half-back Jackson Hastings, who is beginning a two-match suspension for his tackle in the Castleford defeat.

The likes of George Whitby, who excelled for Salford on loan recently and veteran utility Jonny Lomax are both contenders to step into scrum-half to replace Hastings.

And Rowley typically gave little away when asked who could be in the frame to step into the mix at AMT Headingley on Thursday evening.

When it was pointed out to him that he had several options at his disposal, Rowley simply said: “That’s right, I have.”