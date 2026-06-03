Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has confirmed the club have held discussions with Wests Tigers powerhouse Royce Hunt over a possible move to the club next season.

Hunt is under contract with the Tigers for 2027, but there is a growing possibility he could be moved on as Wests look to evolve their roster under Benji Marshall next season.

The big prop has been a regular from the interchange bench for the Tigers in 2026, making 11 appearances from there for the club so far this season in the NRL.

But a move to England could now be looming as a potential option for the 30-year-old, with Leeds holding preliminary talks with Hunt about a switch.

“There’s some discussions with Royce”

Arthur confirmed Leeds’ interest in the player on Wednesday – but warned they will not be rushed into any decisions on their squad and possible signings from overseas as sporting director Ian Blease leads the search for new talent.

He said: “We’re looking at our options. Bleasey is getting a few guys thrown at us from the NRL but we just need to be patient and make sure we know exactly where we need to continue to strengthen our roster.

“There’s been some discussions with Royce – and quite a few other guys. But Bleasey is doing a good job of being patient and we’ll work it out soon, what direction we need to go in.”

Arthur insisted Leeds will not block the pathway for their existing young talent, too.

“We want to make sure we’re keeping the avenue open for the guys that are coming through our system here like Ben Littlewood and Pres (Cassell). We want to add in the right areas without blocking those guys off but yeah, we want to add in a couple of areas.”

Leeds’ looming rebuild

Hunt would be a big name signing, the calibre of which Leeds are definitely in the market for as they face a pivotal off-season, with a major break-up of their current squad.

Cameron Smith is heading for Wakefield Trinity on a long-term deal, while Brodie Croft will also depart on a deal to sign with Warrington. The Rhinos are thought to be exploring heavyweight options in the halves department as a result.

But Leeds are also losing the likes of Mikolaj Oledzki, Harry Newman and James McDonnell to Perth Bears – meaning there is a significant chunk of salary cap space available at AMT Headingley.

There is also continued doubt over Arthur’s own future. The Australian agreed a new deal with Leeds last summer, but that was only through to the end of the existing Super League campaign.

He has insisted he will make his decision before the end of June about whether to re-sign for next year, but that date is now fast approaching on the horizon and the Rhinos will soon learn whether as well as hunting numerous new signings, they are also on the lookout for a head coach to replace Arthur.

Leeds face St Helens on Thursday night at AMT Headingley.

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