Wigan Warriors are kings of the Challenge Cup yet again, having clinched rugby league’s most famous trophy for a record-extending 22nd time on Saturday afternoon.

They dismantled Hull KR in pretty ruthless fashion to further establish their position as the most successful club in the history of the sport.

It’ll come as no surprise to learn that in a ranking of all 14 Super League clubs in 2026, Wigan are way out on top. But where do the other 13 sit? Here we go..

14. York Knights – 0

The only top-flight club still to win a major trophy is Super League’s newest club. York haven’t been at the elite level for such a long time, it’s perhaps no surprise they sit on zero trophies at the highest point of the sport. They will hope that changes in the years to come, though!

13. Toulouse Olympique – 7

The two French clubs are up next – starting with Toulouse. All of their major trophies have come in French domestic rugby league, with six league titles and a solitary victory in the Lord Derby Cup in 2014.

The breakdown: French Elite Championship (6), Lord Derby Cup (1)

12. Catalans Dragons – 8

Les Dracs are just one trophy ahead of their French rivals – courtesy of the silverware they have won while competing in the English game. They do have victories in France’s two big competitions but of course, they have an historic Challenge Cup victory and a Super League League Leaders’ Shield to their name to boot.

The breakdown: Lord Derby Cup (3), French Elite Championship League Leaders’ Trophy (2), Challenge Cup (1), French Elite Championship Grand Final (1), (Super League) League Leaders’ Shield (1)

11. Leigh Leopards – 11

Up next is the Leopards, whose historic Challenge Cup win in the 2023 final against Hull KR was their first major trophy of the summer era. Prior to that, Leigh had won the cup on two occasions as well as two first division titles.

The breakdown: Lancashire Cup (4), Challenge Cup (3), First Division (2), Floodlit Trophy (2)

10. Castleford Tigers – 20

Like Leigh, Castleford have just one major trophy in the modern era since 1996 – but they have an incredibly rich history prior to that. One of the sport’s most famous clubs, the Tigers have five Yorkshire Cups and four Challenge Cups to their name, as well as a wealth of success in other competitions.

Their one success in the Super League era came in 2017 when they finished top of the competition for the first time.

The breakdown: Yorkshire Cup (5), Challenge Cup (4), Floodlit Trophy (4), Yorkshire League (3), League Cup (2), Cup Winners’ Match (1), League Leaders’ Shield (1)

9. Hull FC – 23

It gets tight and congested in the middle of this table! Hull FC are the first of three clubs split by just a handful of trophies, with their two Challenge Cup wins in 2016 and 2017 the most recent victories for the Black and Whites.

The breakdown: First Division (6), Challenge Cup (5), Yorkshire Cup (5) Yorkshire League (4), Floodlit Trophy (1), Premiership (1), League Cup (1)

8. Wakefield Trinity – 24

They returned to Super League last year and did so with a level of ambition that they hope will deliver a first major trophy in decades.

Wakefield were Yorkshire Cup winners in 1993 but before that, you have to go back to the 1960s to find their last success in a competition that is still in existence today. They do, however, have an impressive haul of 24 major trophies in their history.

The breakdown: Yorkshire Cup (10), Yorkshire League (7), Challenge Cup (5), First Division (2)

7. Hull KR – 25

It wasn’t to be for the Robins on Saturday afternoon at Wembley – which leaves them sat on 25 major trophies. Four of those have come in the last year alone, but it’ll be a good few months at least before then can add to it..

The breakdown: Yorkshire Cup (7), First Division/Super League (6), Premiership (2), Yorkshire League (2), Challenge Cup (2), Eastern Division Championship (1), Floodlit Trophy (1), League Cup (1), RFU Yorkshire Cup (1), League Leaders’ Shield (1), World Club Challenge (1)

6. Bradford Bulls – 30

Into the top six – starting with a club who themselves have just returned to Super League. It’s now 20 years since Bradford last won a major trophy, the 2006 World Club Challenge, but their success in the early years of the summer era coupled with plenty of victories prior to that means they have a collective total of 30 major trophies.

The breakdown: Yorkshire Cup (11), First Division/Super League (6), Challenge Cup (5), World Club Challenge (3), League Cup (2) League Leaders’ Shield (1), Premiership (1), Yorkshire League (1)

5. Warrington Wolves – 38

Above the Bulls are Warrington, who may be without a league title since the 1950s – but they’ve had plenty of success in other competitions since then. That includes multiple Challenge Cup wins in the modern era, and a period of dominance in competitions such as the Lancashire Cup and the Lancashire League before that.

The breakdown: Challenge Cup (9), Lancashire Cup (9), Lancashire League (8), League Cup (4), First Division (3), League Leaders’ Shield (2), Premiership (2), Floodlit Trophy (1)

4. Huddersfield Giants – 39

Huddersfield’s modern era has been decisively bleak – certainly compared to their rich and successful history before Super League began. They have just a solitary League Leaders’ Shield to their name since 1996, but in days gone by, Huddersfield were a real rugby league force – as you would expect for the birthplace of the sport!

Those days must feel like a long, long time ago for Giants fans now, though.

The breakdown: Yorkshire Cup (12), Yorkshire League (11), First Division (7), Challenge Cup (6), Bottom 14 Championship (1), League Leaders’ Shield (1), RFU Yorkshire Cup (1)

3. Leeds Rhinos – 68

Into the big three – and there will arguably be no surprises about which trio of clubs sit at the top of this list.

It’s Leeds who are third, with a whopping 32 of their trophies coming in the Yorkshire Cup and the Yorkshire League, underlining how they are the dominant force in the White Rose county.

Of course, plenty of silverware has followed in more recent times too – but you now have to go back to 2020 to find the last time Leeds lifted a major trophy. Can they inch closer to 70, or even reach it, by the end of this year?

The breakdown: Yorkshire Cup (17), Yorkshire League (15), Challenge Cup (14), First Division/Super League (11), League Leaders’ Shield (3), World Club Challenge (3), League Cup (2), Premiership (2), Floodlit Trophy (1)

2. St Helens – 71

The Saints are one of rugby league’s traditional powerhouses – and in the summer era, they are arguably the most dominant force of them all.

They have won almost every trophy possible to win in their rich and illustrious history, including a couple you may not have heard of!

That includes a staggering TEN Super League titles since the competition was formed in 1996. But they are well behind one club in particular..

The breakdown: First Division/Super League (17), Challenge Cup (13), Lancashire Cup (11), Lancashire League (9), League Leaders’ Shield (9), Premiership (4), World Club Challenge (3), Floodlit Trophy (2), Charity Shield (1), League Cup (1), Western Division Championship (1)

1. Wigan Warriors – 128

Matt Peet’s Warriors are without doubt the most successful club in rugby league history – and by some distance too!

Saturday’s historic win at Wembley Stadium was their 128th major trophy, with 22 of them Challenge Cups – far more than any other club in the history of the sport’s most prestigious competition. They have also won the First Division or the Super League title a whopping 24 times which, again, is an all-time record.

Throw in a plethora of other competitions too and it will be a long, long time before anyone even gets close to Wigan, let alone catching them. They are the dominant force in rugby league – and proved it again on Saturday.

The breakdown: First Division/Super League (24), Challenge Cup (22), Lancashire Cup (21), Lancashire League (18), League Cup (8), Premiership (6), Wigan Charity Cup (6), World Club Challenge (5) Charity Shield (4), League Leaders’ Shield (5), League Leaders’ Trophy (4), West Lancashire and Border Towns Cup (2), Floodlit Trophy (1), Lancashire War League (1), War Emergency League (1)