Former NRL and Super League ace Mark Ioane has found a new home in the Championship, joining Rochdale Hornets on a deal until the end of 2026.

Auckland-born Ioane began his career Down Under, representing both the Gold Coast Titans and St George Illawarra Dragons in the NRL as he racked up a total of 28 first-grade appearances.

Now 35, the front-rower has gone on to feature in Super League for both London Broncos and Leigh, last featuring in the top-flight with the then-Centurions back in 2021.

After a lengthy stint at Keighley Cougars, the veteran linked up with North Wales Crusaders ahead of this season and featured 11 times in their colours across all competitions to take his career appearance tally above the 250-mark.

But now, he has departed Colwyn Bay and moved elsewhere in the second tier in the shape of Rochdale.

‘I’m looking forward to bringing my experience into a team already loaded with exciting and talented players’ A Queensland Residents representative back in 2015, Ioane could make his Hornets debut this weekend away against former club Keighley. He said: “I’m looking forward to bringing my experience into a team already loaded with exciting and talented players across the board, ambitious coaching staff and passionate fans.

“They’re all part of the reasons why I’m here, and I’m ready to put my best foot forward in a Rochdale Hornets shirt.”

The Hornets have won five of their opening 13 league games this term, including their victory at home against basement boys and local foes Swinton Lions last time out.

Gary Thornton’s side also have an 1895 Cup semi-final against Widnes Vikings to look forward to later this month.

Rochdale’s Chairman Andy Mazey added: “With the loss of Jordan Andrade to suspension for the next two games, it was perfect timing to bring in a middle of Mark’s quality and experience as we continue to develop the squad.

“He is a big and powerful middle with bags of NRL, Super League and Championship experience, and will bring even more punch to our pack.

“The way Gary Thornton likes to play will really suit Mark, and we are delighted to welcome him and his family to the Hornets.”