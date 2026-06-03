Wakefield Trinity have completed a deal to sign St George-Illawarra Dragons prop Emre Güler from the start of next season, Love Rugby League can confirm.

Guler has been an ever-present for the Dragons this season, featuring in all 12 of their NRL fixtures – starting nine of them in the front row and making three appearances from the bench.

But he is set to become the latest big name to relocate to Super League in 2027, with Guler agreeing a multi-year deal to sign for Daryl Powell’s side as they continue to build an eye-catching squad for next season.

Guler has held talks with Wakefield over a move to England for the first time in his career, and he is understood to be close to agreeing terms to sign for Trinity and join their ranks, Love Rugby League has been told. A deal has been all-but finalised – with the expectation that he will be bound for the club next year.

Wakefield have already signed New Zealand Warriors superstar Roger Tuivasa-Sheck on a statement contract for next year and beyond. Leeds Rhinos forward Cameron Smith has also agreed to sign for the club and move across West Yorkshire, with Rhinos youngster Ned McCormack also making the move.

And Guler will now join up too, with the 28-year-old’s move close to being completed.

Guler’s career to date

Guler has made almost 150 top flight appearances in the NRL and will bring a high level of experience to Wakefield’s squad next season.

He began his career with Canberra in 2018 and spent six seasons there with the Raiders before agreeing to join the Dragons on a two-year deal at the start of last season.

Guler made 17 appearances for the club in 2025 but he has been much more of a regular this season, appearing in every single one of their games thus far in 2026.

Guler is of Turkish heritage and has made four appearances at international level for Turkey in 2018. He also has a solitary appearance for the Prime Minister’s XIII to his name in 2023.

And his career is now set to continue in Super League in 2027.

Tyson Smoothy latest

Wakefield are braced to lose hooker Tyson Smoothy to the NRL after he expressed a desire to return home to Australia – but sources have insisted to Love Rugby League no deal has yet been agreed. Smoothy does not have an NRL release clause in his contract, meaning Wakefield would be entitled to a fee for a player who signed a three-year deal with Trinity.

Perth Bears have been credited with an interest in Smoothy ahead of their entry into the competition in the 2027 campaign.

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