St Helens make big Tristan Sailor contract decision

Tristan Sailor has signed a new contract with St Helens, Love Rugby League has learned.

The enigmatic playmaker was off-contract at the end of the season but has now penned a new deal with the club which will keep him at the club into 2027 and beyond.

Sailor is currently in his second season with Saints after arriving at the club from NRL side Brisbane Broncos, he has made 48 appearances for the Super League side since his arrival, scoring 26 tries.

And he will now continue his career at BrewDog Stadium after signing a new contract to remain a part of Paul Rowley’s squad in the future.

Saints have re-signed a number of players recently, including Joe Shorrocks, Lewis Murphy, Mark Percival and Jake Davies. Sailor now joins them in doing so, with the news emerging following Matty Lees’ confirmed departure to NRL club PNG Chiefs ahead of the 2028 season.

What now for Jack Welsby?

Sailor’s retention will inevitably raise questions about the future of Jack Welsby, given the well-documented challenge of getting the best out of both players since Sailor’s arrival.

Both players’ preferred position is fullback, but since Welsby’s return to the side following a dislocated shoulder he has been selected in the halves while Sailor, initially signed to play at six, has been at fullback.

Welsby is under contract for another season, having signed a marquee contract back in 2023 at a time when a number of NRL clubs were vying for his signature.

But the last season and a half haven’t been as easy for St Helens’ 2020 Grand Final hero, with injuries and constant positional changes stifling his progress.

Still only 25, Welsby was named as England’s starting fullback in the first Ashes test, but lost the spot after a difficult afternoon at Wembley. For Saints, he has only been named at fullback twice in his last eleven appearances for the club.