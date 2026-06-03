Hull KR boss Willie Peters has slammed the decision not to punish Wigan Warriors back-rower Junior Nsemba for his role in ‘the worst tackle’ he’s ever seen on Bill Leyland in the Challenge Cup final.

Late on in last weekend’s cup final at Wembley, which Wigan won 40-10, Sam Walters saw red from referee Liam Moore following a tackle which saw Rovers’ interchange hooker Leyland dumped on his head.

The Warriors forward became the first man in more than 30 years to be sent off in a Challenge Cup final, and just the third ever, being hit with a seven-game ban by the Rugby Football League (RFL) as a result.

Team-mate Nsemba was also heavily involved in the tackle on Leyland, but was not penalised by the RFL’s Match Review Panel (MRP) on Monday, and it’s that decision which has left KR head coach Peters perplexed.

‘I was very disappointed, and I’ve made that known…. it’s up there with the worst I’ve seen’

Walters’ seven-match ban sees him suspended until the back end of July, being hit with 35 penalty points for the tackle on Leyland and seeing his running total over the last 12 months taken to 39.5.

Wigan half-back Harry Smith also landed a one-match ban following his high shot on Tom Davies in the first half under the arch.

Speaking on Wednesday, Peters said: “I was very disappointed (there was no punishment for Nsemba), and I’ve made that known.

“That tackle is the worst I’ve seen, especially with a player (Leyland) being put in a position like that.

“It’s up there with the worst I’ve seen. Bill doesn’t get put in that position (without Nsemba’s involvement), it’s both players’ responsibility in that instance.

“I was pretty shocked for Junior not to be suspended as well to be honest. Junior, I believe, added to Bill being put in the position that he was in.

“I’ve been told different, and I’ve made it clear nothing’s going to change my mind in that.”

‘It’s a disturbing tackle. To be put in that position… I’m just so thankful nothing came out of it’

Leyland came out of the tackle unscathed, and may be involved again this weekend when KR return to Super League action with a trip to Wakefield Trinity.

But the nature of the tackle on him at Wembley will not be forgotten anytime soon by those in East Hull.

Peters continued: “Bill was shaken, very shaken. We sent him for some scans just to make sure everything was okay, and it is.

“His family, his mum was very shaken. It’s a disturbing tackle. To be put in that position… I’m just so thankful nothing came out of it.

“I’m not saying the Wigan players went out to deliberately do that, but everyone’s got a responsibility in player safety. As I said, it was a really disturbing tackle.”

“I want to make sure I get this message across: I’m not saying Wigan went out to intentionally put Bill in that position. But there was some intent, in the right way, about what Wigan did to every player. I’m talking separate from that tackle.

“They played that game the way it should be played – physical and with intent about what they did. You look through that game and it wasn’t just that they were going after Bill – they were going after everyone.”

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