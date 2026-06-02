After an unforgettable and historic weekend for Wigan Warriors in the Challenge Cup, the Love Rugby League podcast returns to debrief Saturday’s final and bring you all the latest from the world of rugby league.

Aaron and Matt will be diving deep into where the game was won for Matt Peet’s side and what the ramifications of the result could be for both the Warriors and beaten finalists Hull KR.

But that’s not all. There’s a couple of big exclusive news pieces to get stuck into too – which you can hear first on this week’s show.

Here’s what’s on the agenda this week.

The boys pay tribute to the legendary John Kear following his tragic passing over the weekend.

There’s all the fallout from the Challenge Cup final, including a thorough debrief on where it went wrong for Hull KR – and what it means for the victorious Wigan Warriors, too.

Do the performances of some of Wigan’s stars mean the salary cap rules now have to change as a matter of priority?

The boys also debate the future of the cup final at Wembley Stadium – with some strong views both ways!

We promised exclusives – and we’ll reveal a big update on the plans for a game in Dublin between Wigan and Warrington: and why TWO MORE Super League teams are going to Ireland with them in 2027!

There’s also an exclusive update on one of the Championship’s top stars, who is being pursued by multiple Super League clubs for 2027.

Here’s how to watch.

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