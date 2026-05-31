This year’s Challenge Cup final between Wigan Warriors and Hull KR drew a big audience for the BBC, with almost a million people watching live at its peak!

Saturday afternoon’s showpiece at Wembley was shown live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 2pm, an hour prior to the 3pm kick-off under the arch.

A tight first half on the scoreboard despite Wigan‘s ascendancy was followed by a one-sided affair in the second half as the Warriors made their domination count: ending up 40-10 winners to lift the Challenge Cup for the 22nd time.

The final on the BBC was competing with both Horse Racing at Carlisle shown live on ITV1 and the second Test match in a three-game cricket series between England and India’s women live on Channel 5.

But as Hull KR failed to retain the first major honour they won as part of the treble last season, the Challenge Cup still managed to draw big numbers, with a peak audience of 933,000.

798,000 was the average figure recorded for the broadcast, which came to an end at 5.40pm, around half-an-hour after the final hooter had sounded in a final which also brought a red card for Wigan forward Sam Walters late on.

Most notably, the men’s cup final enjoyed an audience share of 14.4%, with that higher than the 9.4% taken by the horse racing on ITV1.

Women’s Challenge Cup final viewing figures

The Women’s Challenge Cup final also took place at Wembley on Saturday, being contested by Wigan and St Helens for the second year running.

Just as was the case in 2025, Denis Betts’ Warriors dominated from start to finish in that clash, ending up 54-6 victors to retain their crown.

Legendary Saints duo Jodie Cunningham and Emily Rudge were therefore denied their dream Wembley ending, with the trailblazers having announced earlier in the week that they will be hanging up their boots come the end of this season.

Just as was the case for the men’s final which followed, there was positive news on the TV front for the women’s final, which was shown live on BBC Two.

The free-to-air broadcast began their coverage of the women’s showpiece at 11.15am, with that half-an-hour prior to an 11.45am kick-off in the capital, and ended at 2pm.

At its peak, the Women’s Challenge Cup final had an audience of 249,000.

Among its competitors on the box at the same time were re-runs of The Simpsons on Channel 4 and a showing of the film Rio 2 on ITV 2.

Wigan’s dominant win produced an average audience of 188,000 and enjoyed an audience share of 5.3%.