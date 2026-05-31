Wigan Warriors centre Adam Keighran may not have won the Lance Todd Trophy on Saturday afternoon – but he did join a very exclusive Challenge Cup final club.

Matt Peet’s side were far too strong for defending holders Hull KR, dismantling the Robins 40-10 to clinch a record-extended 22nd Challenge Cup crown.

Young Warriors half-back Jack Farrimond was the star of the show with a dazzling display to be named man of the match, but Keighran scooped the second-highest number of votes, with eight compared to Farrimond’s 23.

But is perhaps no surprise he did so well in the voting given the fact he joined a group of just three other men on the Wembley roll of honour, tying the most points ever scored in a Challenge Cup final.

Keighran’s haul of two tries and six goals culminated in a points haul of 20, exactly half of what Wigan scored on the day at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

Adam Keighran in exclusive club with icons

And he is just the fourth man to score that many points in a final in the long and illustrious history of the event dating all the way back to the sport’s inception.

The first man to do it was Neil Fox, who did so in the three points per try era with two tries and seven goals in Wakefield Trinity’s 38-5 win over Hull FC in the 1960 decider at Wembley Stadium.

It would be another 39 years until someone replicated the feat, with Leeds Rhinos fullback Iestyn Harris also claiming 20 points in their unforgettable 52-16 victory over London Broncos. Harris scored one try and kicked eight goals on the day as Leeds won at Wembley.

But the third and most recent man to do it prior to Keighran did it in a very unique way, certainly compared to the other three on this exclusive list! That man is ex-Leeds Rhinos and current Hull FC winger Tom Briscoe, whose own personal 20-point haul came solely through tries.

That’s because Briscoe scored five tries in the Rhinos’ historic 50-0 win over Hull KR in the 2015 decider – the same opposition which Keighran also entered the record books against on Saturday afternoon.

Keighran did also miss one attempt at goal – his very first one when he was trying to convert Farrimond’s opening try of the final. Had he done that and successfully kicked it, he would have ultimately had the outright record for most points in a final, with 22.

But as it is, we’re sure he’ll settle for a tie at the top and another winner’s medal to add to his and Wigan’s ever-increasing collection under Matt Peet.

Most points in a Challenge Cup final (player)