Lance Todd Trophy winner Jack Farrimond has revealed a pre-match chat with Wigan legend Tommy Leuluai helped to inspire his man-of-the-match display in their Challenge Cup final triumph.

20-year-old Farrimond has shone for the Warriors in recent weeks, filling the void left by star man Bevan French with his absence due to a torn hamstring.

French made a miraculous return to the field at Wembley against Hull KR on Saturday afternoon following 12 weeks out, and scored a try almost immediately.

But by the time he’d entered the field, Farrimond had already done enough to earn himself the Player of the Match accolade, taking the national stadium by storm with a phenomenal individual display which included two tries.

‘I wasn’t nervous, I didn’t know if it was a bad thing being so calm on such a big day’

Wigan ended up resounding 40-10 winners against a Rovers side which beat them in the Super League Grand Final last autumn.

Speaking post-match, the man of the moment Farrimond revealed all on his build-up to the game, which included a pivotal conversation with Leuluai, who now forms part of the Warriors’ coaching team as an assistant.

The half-back said: “I had a chat with Tommy when we got here asking if it was good that I wasn’t nervous.

“I didn’t know if it was a bad thing being so calm on such a big day.

“Tommy said it goes one of two ways, it’s either that you’re not nervous because you’re confident or you’re not nervous because you don’t think you can do it.

“I thought about that as soon as we got here, and it played out how it played out.

“Players talk about enjoying it, I’ll enjoy these next couple of days but I think it’ll be a few years yet and maybe even after I retire for it to sink in.

“You look back on your first one and that’s what you always wanted to do.

“I’m buzzing Matt (Peet, head coach) had the faith in me.”

‘To have your family here watching you do it, that’s huge’

Born and raised in Leigh but part of Wigan’s youth system for years, Farrimond made his first-team debut back in 2024.

His appearance at Wembley was just his 30th at senior level for the Warriors though, and came the day prior to his younger brother Austin’s 12th birthday.

Come Tuesday evening, Farrimond will be back at community club Leigh Miners Rangers for the under-12s side including his brother he helps to coach.

Beaming, the 20-year-old said: “I’m proud we managed to do it how we did it.

“You see how much it means, not just to us players but to the fans as well and families.

“Certainly, we were all looking for our families as we came out for the warm-up.

“That’s massive, it’s the thing we push the most. It’s nice to have the trophies on top of that, but to have your family here watching you do it, that’s huge.

“It’s paying them back for all the stuff they’ve done throughout my career, especially as a little kid.

“I’m proud I can repay them.”