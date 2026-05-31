There could well be a few disciplinary talking points from Saturday’s Challenge Cup final – and none more so interesting than the late tackle on Hull KR hooker Bill Leyland.

That tackle led to a bit of a melee and ultimately a moment of unwanted history for Wigan Warriors forward Sam Walters, who became the first man since 1993 to be sent off in a Challenge Cup final. Walters was just the third man in the history of the event to see red too, after Sid Hynes and Richie Eyres.

But the disciplinary rules are such that Walters could now be set for an extended spell on the sidelines if, as expected, the Match Review Panel decide to come down strong on the tackle on Monday.

Why Sam Walters’ disciplinary record matters

It is speculative at this point of course but the most recent and comparable barometer to go on is the suspension handed out to Hull FC forward Yusuf Aydin earlier this month.

Aydin was given a whopping six-match ban after a dangerous tip tackle on Bradford Bulls’ Caleb Aekins during the recent meeting between the teams at Odsal Stadium.

But where things get interesting is not just the possibility of a similar sanction, but Walters’ historic disciplinary record across the last 12 months, too.

The Wigan prop has only recently returned from a three-match ban following a Grade E charge of headbutting in the victory over Wakefield Trinity in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

That’s why things get interesting. That landed Walters with an 18-point penalty charge and the RFL’s rules dictate that 25% of those points remain on a player’s record after they serve a suspension to reflect their previous poor misconduct.

That means that before a charge has been handed out this week, Walters is sat on 4.50 penalty points. Should he hypothetically get the same 35-point punishment Aydin got, it would take him up to 39.50 points.

That is enough for a SEVEN match ban as it stands, meaning Walters would miss almost half of Wigan’s remaining 15 league fixtures.

Is Junior Nsemba in trouble?

Of course, Walters wasn’t the only offender in the tackle that left Leyland in a heap on the floor. England international Junior Nsemba was also centrally involved too.

It remains to be seen whether the mechanics of the tackle from Nsemba are deemed dangerous enough to land him a charge too, but it is possible that both players could be charged for their role in the incident.

That would be another crushing blow for the Warriors if Nsmeba were to be charged, given how excellent he has been so far in the 2026 season for Matt Peet’s side.

His form on Saturday was integral to Wigan’s display in dismantling the cup holders – and they could ill afford to lose a player like Nsemba for a lengthy run of fixtures.

But given how he was in the tackle, it’s certain that he’s going to be scrutinised further on Monday when the MRP sit down to make their judgement on what happened – and who is going to get a charge.