Wigan Warriors versus St Helens, as it will be at Elland Road in Saturday teatime’s Magic Weekend clash, is an occasion to increase the heartbeat.

The sworn enemies from either side of Billinge Hill have been Super League’s most dominant forces in recent times. Saints won an unprecedented four Grand Finals in a row and Wigan currently hold all four major trophies.

Which makes their recent results – and certainly the outcome of this weekend’s eagerly-anticipated showdown – all the more intriguing.

Both teams have wobbled alarmingly, with Paul Wellens’ Saints losing five on the spin in their worst run for 38 years before winning their last two games.

Defending Super League and World Club champions Wigan have lost three of their last five Super League matches and were stuffed 30-4 at Leeds Rhinos last weekend.

“Wigan have had a fantastic season but also a bit of a shaky season,” legendary former Cherry and Whites winger Martin Offiah told Love Rugby League.

“Some of their recent form has coincided with the absence of Bevan French and Jai Field in part. Matty Peet’s men did so well to beat Penrith in the World Club Challenge and then lift the Challenge Cup against Warrington Wolves at Wembley.

“To some clubs, that would already be nailed down as a great season – but this is Wigan.

“We’ve been talking them up for a long time, so the pressure is on now isn’t it? Wigan as a club exists to win trophies and, with the strength of their squad, the coach, the players and the fans will be desperate to retain that Super League trophy.

“They’ve had a few strange results, losing at Hull FC and again at Leeds last week, with a few wins in there as well so their form is a bit indifferent right now.

“Wigan Warriors are making a documentary this season and I think it wouldn’t be the greatest watch if they didn’t go through some hardship.

“They’ve had their success but we all like a good story with some twists and turns and that’s what could happen as the play-offs and Grand Final time approaches. If Wigan went through the season steamrollering everybody, I think people would get bored.”

Saturday’s mouthwatering clash is certainly guaranteed to stir the blood and Offiah, who will be at Elland Road, is predicting fireworks.

He added: “I’m hearing that tickets are selling well and that there will be a big crowd at Elland Road, so I’m looking forward to it.

“A lot of people talk about Wigan, but there’s a lot of pressure on St Helens as well. I’d say that Mr Wellens is under a bit of pressure because Saints are a club who dominated not so long ago when a certain James Roby was at nine.

“But they haven’t made Wembley this year and this is a big occasion – the biggest showpiece event of the season after the Challenge Cup final and the Grand Final.

“Saints, like Wigan and Leeds, always produce fantastic homegrown players and Harry Robertson is someone who has caught my eye.

“From speaking to Eamonn McManus, I know they have a few very talented youngsters coming through. You always know that Saints will be there or thereabouts with how the club operates and Saturday’s game is an opportunity for them to stick it to Wigan on the big occasion.

“There’s a lot on the line and Bevan is still out, as is Brad O’Neill, but like I say it’s about overcoming adversity. Wigan won eight Challenge Cups in a row back in the day, yet that didn’t come easily.

“Guys like Ellery Hanley and Shaun Edwards were having fitness tests on the morning of Challenge Cup finals and having to play with painkilling injections.

“Take this year’s Challenge Cup final – Adam Keighran missed out through suspension so Zach Eckersley stepped up and did a great job. But that’s what life is about; it’s not always hunky dory.”

