Huddersfield Giants are closing in on a deal to sign St Helens star Mark Percival after seeing off competition from a rival club: as first revealed on the new episode of the Love Rugby League podcast.

Love Rugby League revealed earlier this month that Percival was potentially set to leave the Saints in shock circumstances. A two-year deal which was tabled for the long-serving centre last season was suddenly pulled, leaving him facing an uncertain future at the Super League heavyweights.

The prospect of an immediate exit is still unclear, as it is likely Huddersfield would have to do some transfer business of their own and secure an exit for someone in their current squad.

But sources have indicated to Love Rugby League that the Giants are increasingly confident they are on course to complete a deal that would bring the former England centre to West Yorkshire for the start of the 2027 season at the very latest.

Huddersfield are not the only club in talks to sign Percival after an exit from the Saints was made a distinct and realistic possibility. It is understood at least one other Yorkshire-based Super League club tabled a multi-year contract to sign the centre.

However, Huddersfield look likely to have won the race due to two main reasons. One is geography; with Percival keen to remain in his Widnes roots and not move across the Pennines to Yorkshire. Huddersfield would therefore be the most logical move in that regard.

But the other is the presence of Percival’s close friend and former St Helens team-mate Adam Swift, who has provided the four-time Super League winner with a compelling pitch about the merits of the club and what they are trying to build under Luke Robinson.

Swift himself is off-contract at the end of this year, but Percival now looks to be on his way to the Accu Stadium next year – and perhaps sooner if the option materialises mid-season.

In the immediate term, Percival will likely be required for the Saints as they endure an early-season injury crisis.

