Willie Peters has been tipped to land a job Down Under soon by former Super League and NRL duo Willie Mason and Justin Horo amid gushing praise for the Hull KR head coach.

Robins boss Peters has been in charge at Craven Park since the start of the 2023 campaign, and after a couple of near misses, led them to a historic domestic treble last year.

KR’s first-ever Super League title sealed the deal on that treble, and having won that last October, KR went on to beat NRL champions Brisbane Broncos in the World Club Challenge earlier this week.

Sydney-born Peters held numerous roles both at youth level and as an assistant in Australia before making the move to East Hull, and at the end of last year, was a Kangaroos assistant as they beat England 3-0 in the Ashes.

The 46-year-old has made no secret of his desire to earn a first NRL job eventually, and has also thrown his hat in the ring to take charge of England on the international front ahead of this autumn’s World Cup.

His chances of achieving both of those have risen in recent weeks, and now, Mason and Horo have boarded the bandwagon.

‘You think about Hull KR and what he’s done there… He’s won the quadruple, he’s won everything, f*cking Willie Peters!’

Horo clocked up 120 NRL appearances during his own playing career, representing Parramatta Eels and Manly Sea Eagles.

Going on to feature for both Catalans Dragons and Wakefield Trinity in Super League, he has tipped former club Manly as one of two potential destinations Down Under for Peters.

Speaking on the pair’s Levels Podcast, Horo said: “Willie Peters, I think he’s the next man up, I think he’s going to get a job (in the NRL).

(North Queensland Cowboys head coach) Todd Payten, I think he has all the way into Magic Round to get some results, it’s looking promising, we’ll see what happens in Vegas.

“Seibs (Anthony Seibold, Manly Sea Eagles head coach) is the other one who has up until Magic Round.”

Podcast co-host Mason – who represented Tonga and Australia as well as New South Wales in State of Origin – boasts over 300 first-grade appearances on his CV, and six of those came in a short stint at Hull KR back in 2011.

An NRL Grand Final and Clive Churchill Medal winner back in 2004 with Canterbury Bulldogs, he was full of praise for Peters, who he has known since he was a teenager.

Mason added: “You think about Hull KR and what he’s done there… I know what the fans are like, I know what Hull is like, they f*cking love their footy.

“This little dude’s gone over there, won them the Super League and now they’re world champions! He’s won the quadruple, he’s won everything, f*cking Willie Peters!

“I love Willie Peters so much, I love everything about him, look what he’s done to that town (Hull).

“He’s changed the whole culture, it’s awesome. No one beats your Leeds, your St Helens, they always win.No one like Hull KR or Catalans, Castleford, Wakefield, they never win… now they (Hull KR) have won all four, it’s so good!”

