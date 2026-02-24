Matty Russell’s move to Catalans has now been made official, and when he makes his debut for the Dragons, they will become the ninth club he’s represented in Super League: a new record!

32-year-old Russell began this year in the Championship with Oldham, but has been snapped up by Catalans following the ACL injury suffered by off-season recruit Manase Kaho.

The veteran winger’s move to the South of France was first revealed by LoveRugbyLeague earlier this month, and was finally confirmed by the Dragons on Monday evening.

Now, Russell is gearing up for his debut: and when it comes, there is reason for excitement. Plenty of players have represented six different clubs in Super League.

Very few have represented more, but here’s a run through of the top five, with Russell set to move top of the pile outright…

Played for 7 clubs in Super League

Joe Mellor (Harlequins, Wigan, Widnes, Toronto, Leigh, Salford, Bradford)

(Harlequins, Wigan, Widnes, Toronto, Leigh, Salford, Bradford) Gareth O’Brien (Warrington, Widnes, Castleford, St Helens, Salford, Toronto, Leigh)

(Warrington, Widnes, Castleford, St Helens, Salford, Toronto, Leigh) Danny Tickle (Halifax, Wigan, Hull FC, Widnes, Castleford, Leigh, Hull KR)

Mellor only ticked up to seven when he made his debut for new club Bradford having moved to Odsal ahead of the 2026 campaign.

O’Brien remains with Leigh having signed a one-year extension for 2026 with the Leopards, but it appears increasingly likely this will be the last season of his career.

Tickle hung his boots up in 2019 after spending a year with Workington Town. His last Super League season came the year prior with Hull KR.

Played for 8 clubs in Super League

Tommy Lee (Hull FC, Crusaders, Wakefield, Huddersfield, London, Salford, St Helens, Hull KR)

Lee’s Super League debut was made for Hull FC against Leigh in August 2005. The last Super League appearance of his career came for Hull KR against London Broncos in June 2019, some 14 years on!

Played for 9 clubs in Super League

Matty Russell (Wigan, Hull FC, Warrington, Toronto, Leigh, Toulouse, Leeds, Wakefield, Catalans*)

Russell, of course, isn’t officially in an exclusive club just yet as he hasn’t made his debut for Catalans. But whenever that bow comes for the Dragons in Super League, he’ll take the competition record outright.

His Super League debut for Wigan came back in March 2012 against Widnes, and he marked the occasion with two tries having been named at full-back, but the Warriors ended up losing an absolute thriller 37-36!

