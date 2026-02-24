St Helens have received confirmation that Jonny Lomax will miss around two months of action following surgery at the weekend.

The veteran suffered an injury early in Saints’ victory over Leigh Leopards last Friday and underwent an operation a day later to discover the extent of the injury.

The positive for Saints is that no further damage was found other than a dislocation of his wrist, despite initial fears there could be further complications.

That said, Lomax now faces a spell on the sidelines regardless, with the injury set to take a couple of months out of his season and therefore putting another player on the sidelines for Saints early in the season.

They are already without Jack Welsby and Matty Lees to long-term injuries and they are waiting to discover the extent of Nene Macdonald’s injury after he went off with a quad issue last week.

THE LRL PODCAST: LISTEN AND WATCH NOW – YouTube | Spotify | Apple Podcasts

It will result in another shake up of Saints’ spine this week. Lomax started in the halves last week, allowing Tristan Sailor to transition to fullback in Welsby’s absence.

That was short lived as Harry Robertson moved to fullback after Sailor’s departure, and that would appear to be the most likely course of action for the Saints ahead of their trip to Perpignan to take on Catalans Dragons this weekend.