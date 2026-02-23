Round 2 of the Super League season brought another entertaining weekend of action, along with a handful of fresh injury concerns. Quite a few clubs suffered at least one new blow.

Across the competition, here’s a look at the players who either question marks now hang over or have already been ruled out after they picked up knocks during the Super League action we’ve just seen…

Bradford Bulls

Bradford were without both Dan Russell and Jayden Okunbor for Friday night’s victory over Catalans at Odsal after the pair suffered knee injuries during their opening game at Hull FC. Now, it’s been confirmed that the pair will be sidelined for up to three months.

Castleford Tigers

Castleford’s defeat at Toulouse on Saturday evening was compounded by the loss of captain Alex Mellor. He limped off in the closing stages with a lower limb issue, leaving the Tigers down to 12 men, and we’re yet to find out any detail on that.

Hull FC

It was a costly 80 minutes for Hull FC as they were thumped at Wigan on Saturday night, with Joe Batchelor picking up both a calf and shoulder problem, and star man Will Pryce appearing to have suffered ligament damage in a tackle late on. Head coach John Cartwright confirmed Pryce’s knee was stable post-match, which is hopefully a good sign, but it didn’t look great.

Hull KR

KR weren’t in Super League action over the weekend, instead they went and won the World Club Challenge, beating NRL kings Brisbane Broncos on Thursday night!

That win came at the cost of losing full-back Arthur Mourgue though, who has suffered a pectoral issue and now looks likely to be sidelined long-term. Elsewhere, Dean Hadley has suffered a suspected fractured eye socket, but incredibly is in contention to line up in Las Vegas against Leeds this weekend, as things stand.

Leeds Rhinos

Leeds came through their home opener against York on Friday night unscathed, picking up the win and ensuring their injury list didn’t grow ahead of the trip to Vegas. Captain Ash Handley is yet to feature for the Rhinos this term, but will be on the plane to Sin City and is likely to feature against Hull KR, head coach Brad Arthur has confirmed.

Leigh Leopards

Leigh were without Umyla Hanley and Frankie Halton in Friday night’s narrow defeat at St Helens. It remains to be seen whether back-rower Halton will return for this week’s trip to Wigan having suffered back problems, but centre Hanley isn’t expected to feature as he continues to nurse his A/C joint issue.

St Helens

Saints’ cursed start to the year where injuries are concerned continued in that home win over Leigh. Jonny Lomax was forced off just three minutes in with a fractured arm, and centre Nene Macdonald joined him on the sidelines soon after with a quad-related injury.

Young forward George Delaney also had to go off for a HIA due to gumshield data, and it remains to be seen whether he’ll be ruled out of this week’s trip over to France to take on Catalans.

York Knights

York were Ata Hingano and Jesse Dee for their defeat at Leeds. Both are expected to return this week as the Knights travel to Hull FC.