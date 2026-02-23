Huddersfield Giants dealt another double injury blow

Huddersfield Giants have been dealt more bad news on the injury front with two forwards set for prolonged spells on the sidelines.

The Giants were already coping without Adam Swift, Adam Clune and Niall Evalds after they suffered calf injuries on the eve of the season, while Liam Sutcliffe has also been ruled out for three months too.

But they have now received further bad news with both Harry Rushton ad Joe Greenwood set to miss as much as ten weeks of action after they also picked up injuries last week.

It’s shocking news for Luke Robinson, now without six senior players having got so close to starting the season injury-free, which would have been a refreshing change after an injury-riddled season last term.

“(Harry) Rushton and (Joe) Greenwood are about nine or 10 weeks. Sutty is even longer – he’s a minimum of 12 weeks. At the end of pre-season, I felt we were in a really good spot but the last couple of weeks haven’t been great for us.”

The Giants are still looking for their first Super League win of the season after defeats to Catalans Dragons and Wakefield Trinity, and will now do so without six of their senior players for the foreseeable future.

They are looking to sign Tanguy Zenon from Halifax Panthers after their liquidation. Thankfully for Robinson, they suffered no further injuries following their defeat to Wakefield, going down 18-16 at the Accu Stadium. They take on Castleford Tigers this week before back-to-back games with Hull KR in Super League and the Challenge Cup.